Capcom holding Monster Hunter Rise digital event this Thursday with “big news”
As Monster Hunter Rise inches ever closer to release, Capcom is ready to start showing off more.
After weeks of sharing small snippets of the game on their social media pages, Capcom has announced that they’ll be holding a digital event for Monster Hunter Rise this Thursday night. Not much is known about what this event will entail, with the official Monster Hunter Twitter account keeping the announcement light and breezy, but you can expect when they say big news and reveals, they probably mean it.
Tune into the Monster Hunter Digital Event – January 2021 for big news and reveals on Monster Hunter Rise. #MHRise— Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) January 5, 2021
📺 https://t.co/8IzgK7w1Wf pic.twitter.com/WuLmFcWlmd
Monster Hunter Rise is the latest in Capcom’s biggest series, following up Monster Hunter World on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate on the Switch. Like the latter, Rise is expected to be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch for the foreseeable future, and it’s currently scheduled to launch on the 26th of March.
You can find the full Aussie and New Zealand times for this Thursday’s digital event below.
|WA (AWST)
|10:00 PM, Thursday 7 January
|NT (ACST)
|11:30 PM, Thursday 7 January
|QLD (AEST)
|12:00 AM, Friday 8 January
|SA (ACDT)
|12:30 AM, Friday 8 January
|VIC/NSW/TAS/ACT (AEDT)
|1:00 AM, Friday 8 January
|NZ (NZDT)
|3:00 AM, Friday 8 January
MH Rise demo release