Capcom Fighting Collection brings 10 classic Capcom fighting games together
Announced alongside Street Fighter 6, there was another Capcom announcement today and it was Capcom Fighting Collection. This collection of 10 games features all 5 Darkstalkers games, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Red Earth among others.
All games are being updated to have online with rollback netcode as well. The collection is coming to the Nintendo Switch as well as the PS4 and Xbox.
Here’s the full list of games included;
- Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
- Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge
- Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire
- Vampire Hunter 2: Darkstalkers’ Revenge (First official release in North America)
- Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire (First official release in North America)
- Red Earth (First release outside of arcades)
- Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness
- Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Hyper Street Fighter II
The collection is out on June 24th 2022. Street Fighter 6 didn’t get a release date and judging how it looks, it’s probably not coming to Switch.
