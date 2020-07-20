Cadence of Hyrule gets three DLC packs, physical version out October

Nintendo’s first “Partners Showcase” didn’t have much, but it did have some news for fans of Cadence of Hyrule – Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda.

There’s three paid DLC packs on the way for the game, with the first one dropping today. The later two will be out before the end of October, just in time for a physical version.

The physical version will launch on October 23rd and contain all of the previously released DLC. We’ll have Australian pricing for all the DLC and the physical game in the morning.

Here’s what is in each of the DLC packs;

Pack 1: Character Pack – In the first pack, five additional characters join the game’s ensemble, including Impa, who excels in ranged attacks with the Naginata weapon, and Aria, perfect for players who like a challenge. It’s game over if you take one hit or miss a beat with her.

Pack 2: Melody Pack – After purchasing this pack, 39 songs will be added to the game, including remixed versions of the game’s background music. Players can change the background music at any time so they can listen to their favorite songs while journeying through Hyrule.

Pack 3: Additional Story Content – Symphony of the Mask – Play as the mysterious Skull Kid and venture through a new map in the third DLC pack, complete with new songs and a new story. Skull Kid also possesses the power to change abilities based on the masks he dons.

You can watch the Cadence of Hyrule segment and the entire 8 minute Direct mini below.