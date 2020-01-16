Byleth is the fifth Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character

The final downloadable character in the Fighters Pack is Fire Emblem Three Houses’ Byleth.

Byleth is the main character in Fire Emblem: Three Houses and has both a male and female version depending on your choice.

#FireEmblem: Three Houses' Byleth will join #SmashBrosUltimate as a DLC fighter! Let the lesson begin…on 29/01! pic.twitter.com/00rw6lkJi4 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) January 16, 2020

Byleth will be released on January 29th, Sakurai revealed in the presentation that not many at Nintendo (even worldwide) knew about this and so it will take some time to prepare.

There will be 11 new Fire Emblem tracks added to the game including two new arrangements. Here is the tracklist;

If Fire Emblem isn’t your thing, some other game franchises got featured in the presentation with a new batch of Mii Fighter costumes being announced as well. These include;

Altaïr from Assassin’s Creed

from Assassin’s Creed A Rabbids hat

hat A Cuphead costume

costume Megaman X and Megaman.EXE costumes

In addition to the Cuphead costume, the track Floral Fury will be joining the game as well. These skins are out January 29th as well.

You can rewatch the full presentation below.