Byleth is the fifth Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC character
The final downloadable character in the Fighters Pack is Fire Emblem Three Houses’ Byleth.
Byleth is the main character in Fire Emblem: Three Houses and has both a male and female version depending on your choice.
Byleth will be released on January 29th, Sakurai revealed in the presentation that not many at Nintendo (even worldwide) knew about this and so it will take some time to prepare.
There will be 11 new Fire Emblem tracks added to the game including two new arrangements. Here is the tracklist;
If Fire Emblem isn’t your thing, some other game franchises got featured in the presentation with a new batch of Mii Fighter costumes being announced as well. These include;
- Altaïr from Assassin’s Creed
- A Rabbids hat
- A Cuphead costume
- Megaman X and Megaman.EXE costumes
In addition to the Cuphead costume, the track Floral Fury will be joining the game as well. These skins are out January 29th as well.
You can rewatch the full presentation below.
Sword guy with blue hair! We needed one of those!