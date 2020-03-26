Burnout Paradise: Remastered coming to Switch in 2020

Revealed during the surprise Nintendo Direct Mini, Burnout Paradise: Remastered was announced for Nintendo Switch. Welcome back Burnout!

Burnout Paradise: Remastered contains all of the DLC ever released for the game, including Big Surf Island and the Burnout Bikes. There’s even a flying Delorean.

The game has been optimised for Swith and runs at a steady 60fps. They’ve even added pull and pinch controls to the map to make getting around easier.

The game will include support for up to 8 players online. There’s no release date yet aside from 2020, so watch this space.

The last Burnout game to release on a Nintendo system was Burnout Legends all the way back in 2005.