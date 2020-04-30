Burnout Paradise hoons onto Switch on June 19th

Announced a couple of months ago, Burnout Paradise now has a release date on Switch.

The game will be released on June 19th, it won’t be cheap with the game up on the eShop for $69.95AU. It’s available to preorder now.

For that coin, you’ll get all of the DLC ever released for the game, including Big Surf Island and the Burnout Bikes. The game has been optimised for Swith and runs at a steady 60fps. They’ve even added pull and pinch controls to the map to make getting around easier.

We’ve got some fresh screenshots of the game as well.

Screenshots













Trailer