Bugsnax is coming to the Switch later this month
The former PlayStation exclusive is now coming to more consoles, including the Nintendo Switch. The game will arrive on April 28th complete with its latest and biggest update.
Bugsnax takes you on a journey to Snaktooth Island, home of the legendary half-bug half-snack creatures, Bugsnax. Invited by intrepid explorer Elizabert Megafig, you arrive to discover your host nowhere to be found, her camp in shambles, and her followers scattered across the island alone… and hungry!
The The Isle of Bigsnax adds around 4 hours of extra content to the main game.
