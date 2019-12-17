Buddy Adventure coming soon to Pokémon Go

The often teased improvement to the Pokémon Go buddy system is almost here.

Buddy Adventure replaces the current buddy system with more things to do with your Pokémon buddy. It now has the character walk or fly around on-screen with you and eventually, you’ll be able to play with others in AR.

Buddy Adventure is an elevated bonding experience for Trainers and their buddies. You’ll get to know your Buddy Pokémon’s mood as you increase your Buddy Level by playing with your buddy, feeding your buddy treats, and battling and exploring with your buddy. In addition, swapping Buddy Pokémon no longer resets progress toward earning Candy. Like any great Pokémon Trainer, you’ll find that the world around you will become richer with Pokémon by your side as they grow with you and help you along your journey.

By feeding your Pokémon berries, playing with it, battling, and of course, walking with it you’ll become better friends your buddy. Check out Niantic’s blog post on just how it’ll all work.

Niantic says the feature will be coming to the game “by 2020”, with the game already updated with the feature it’ll just be a matter of time before they switch it on.