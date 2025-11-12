Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged gets 4K graphics, mouse controls with Switch 2 edition

It’s always a nice surprise when a game released on the Switch some time ago gets a Switch 2 upgrade to take advantage of the console’s new features.

Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged was released last year on the Switch, and today it has received a Nintendo Switch 2 version. There’s also a $10 AUD upgrade available for existing owners.

The new Switch 2 edition adds 4K graphics when docked and 1080p resolution in handheld mode. It also introduces Joy-Con 2 mouse controls – so now you can play it just like the PC version.

Step out onto the streets of Paris in “Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged”, an extensively enhanced version of the multi-award winning, all-time classic game. Enjoy a globe-spanning story when intrepid tourist George Stobbart and fearless journalist Nico Collard are pitched into a gripping adventure, exploring exotic locations, solving ancient mysteries, and thwarting dark conspiracies to discover the arcane secrets of the Knights Templar.

The Switch 2 version is available now, or you can upgrade if you already own the Switch release.