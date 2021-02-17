186
Breath of the Wild sequel “progressing smoothly”, more news later this year

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 18, 2021

The produced of the Legend of Zelda series Eiji Aonuma took to the Nintendo Direct to give us an update on how the Breath of the Wild sequel is doing.

He said in short presentation before showing off Skyward Sword HD that the game is “progressing smoothly” and we should see more news about the game later this year.

