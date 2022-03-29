The Breath of the Wild sequel delayed, now releasing in Q2 2023

Nintendo has announced that the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild will now release in Q2 2023. (Nintendo says spring, but that’s just for the northern hemisphere).

The game was previously announced to be releasing this year. The Legend of Zelda: series producer, Eiji Aonuma revealed the new date in a new video released late Tuesday night saying “For those of you who have been looking forward to a release this year, we apologise”. The announcement video contained only a split second of new content (as above).

The sequel to what we called “one of the best games of all time” will now release possibly six years after the original.