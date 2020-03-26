Bravely Default II gets a new trailer and a demo

Bravely Default II was first announced in last year’s E3 presentation, with little information released at the time. Now, we have a new trailer, a rough release window for the game, and a demo that you can play right now.

This morning’s Nintendo Direct Mini brought with it an all-new look at Square Enix’s Bravely Default II, which is set to release sometime in 2020 — a release window we didn’t previously have. The game is a sequel to the 3DS’s Bravely Default and its follow up Bravely Second (which is different from Bravely Default II, because Square gonna Square), and features four brand new characters and the familiar balancing act of a battle system that made the first games so delightful. Take a look at the trailer below — it’s absolutely gorgeous.

The best part of all this Bravely goodness is that it doesn’t end with the trailer; there’s a demo on the Switch eShop available right now! You can click here to download it to your Switch from your browser.

We’ll be sure to bring you more information about the game as it becomes available.