Bravely Default II gets a new, “final” demo, available now

There’s a new Bravely Default II demo out now, this one is called the “final” one and comes after another demo originally released all the way back in March.

To put it nicely, that demo wasn’t well received with the game clearly needing a lot of work. Since then the developers have asked for player feedback, so it should be interesting to see how they’ve changed the game in this new demo.

You can download the demo from your browser here. Bravely Default II is out February 26th 2021.