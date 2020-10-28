Bravely Default 2 gets delayed into February 2021

Bravely Default II — that’s the one that isn’t Bravely Second, but a whole new game — finally has a release date. And it’s further away than we thought.

Nintendo announced during their Partner Showcase video this morning that Bravely Default II would now be launching on the 26th of February, 2021. The follow up to the fan favourite 3DS games was initially scheduled to launch sometime in 2020, although no firm release date was set prior to today. Nintendo said the following on twitter:

We originally announced that Bravely Default II would release in 2020, but more development time is necessary to ensure this RPG experience is the best it can be. Thank you for your patience, and we hope you look forward to setting out on your search for the crystals on 2/26. Nintendo of America Twitter

The good news, however, is that Square Enix has been listening to your feedback on the game’s first demo, which became available earlier this year. They’ve put together a short video to talk about things they’ve addressed, and it’s worth a watch if you’re interested in the game.

Bravely Default II is available to preorder on the Nintendo Switch eShop right now, for the price of $79.95. You can click here to preorder in your browser.