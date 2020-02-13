Brain Training for Nintendo Switch adds online World Championship in a new update
Dr Kawashima has been promising us an addition the latest Nintendo Switch of the game since launch – and now
Nintendo he has delivered.
The game has been updated to version 1.2.0 adding the online Brain Training World Championship mode to the game. There’s also a new Working Memory Challenge added to daily training. A bunch of other updates including some to handwriting recognition have also made the cut.
The update is available right now.
Version 1.2.0
- Online
- Brain Training World Championship has been added to Daily Training.
- Note: In order to use this feature, a paid membership to Nintendo Switch Online is required.
- Brain Training World Championship has been added to Daily Training.
- Features
- Working Memory Challenge has been added to Daily Training.
- Note: To use this feature, a Brain Age Score of 20 must be obtained after the update has been applied.
- If you can’t get a Brain Age Score of 20, there are hints in-game for alternative ways to access the feature.
- To improve handwriting recognition of the number 5, “1 Stroke” has been added to the Number 5 Recognition setting.
- Please see the Settings in Daily Training.
- Working Memory Challenge has been added to Daily Training.
- General
- Hand-shape recognition tips have been added to the explanations for Rock, Paper, Scissors Test, Finger Calculations and Finger Drills.
- Various improvements have been made to handwritten number recognition.
- In Continuous Countdown, if the game is finding it hard to recognise when you write a 4 or a 7 in the tens column, and recognises it as something else (for instance, 11, 12 or 17), try writing the rest of your answer in the units column regardless.
- Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
100%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments
Leave a Response