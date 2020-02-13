Brain Training for Nintendo Switch adds online World Championship in a new update

Dr Kawashima has been promising us an addition the latest Nintendo Switch of the game since launch – and now Nintendo he has delivered.

The game has been updated to version 1.2.0 adding the online Brain Training World Championship mode to the game. There’s also a new Working Memory Challenge added to daily training. A bunch of other updates including some to handwriting recognition have also made the cut.

The update is available right now.

Version 1.2.0