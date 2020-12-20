Boxing Day Bargain: 10% off Nintendo eShop Credit at JB Hi-Fi
And for the final time this year, Nintendo eShop credit is again discounted! This time it’s at JB Hi-Fi and this time it’s 10% off. Just like last year.
Luckily you for most, if not all of the games on sale in the Festive Offers sale discounted past Christmas so you can save even more. JB Hi-Fi’s discount starts on Boxing Day (duh) and lasts until Friday the 1st of January.
All denominations of cards are up for grabs at the reduced rate;
- $60 eShop card becomes $54
- $30 eShop card becomes $27
- $15 eShop card becomes $13.50
