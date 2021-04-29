Bowser’s Fury reflective keychain reward added to the My Nintendo Store

We were flooded with new items in the My Nintendo Store recently, but its been a bit quiet – until today.

Nintendo has added a new item to the My Nintendo Store today. A Super Mario 3D World + Browser’s Fury keychain featuring Cat Mario and Fury bowser. Why is it reflective? Because it’s deep in thought? No it’s so if you wear it on your bag it’ll be visible at night. The keychain is a mere 300 coins.

Accessorise your keys, bag or jacket with this Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury keychain. The lightweight key chain is also designed to be a reflector for easy visibility when attached to a jacket or bag. Nintendo Store Listing

More please.