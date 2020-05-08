Both Paris Games Week and Tokyo Game Show are cancelled

Two shows in two days, that is what has happened this week, as both Paris Games Week and the Tokyo Game Show have both been cancelled for 2020, due to the impact that Covid-19 has had on the industry and the world.

The Paris Games Week show, which would have run from October 23 to 27, would have celebrated 10 years, but as the organisers have said:

The current context and the necessary anticipation of both the technical and logistical complexities of an event such as Paris Games Week have led us to cancel this edition.

They have announced they are working on next years show, so we shall keep eyes open for that. The show was important as it was the last major show of the year and quickly gained attention for that reason. Here is a shot from the show last year, show the size of the show.

A little closer to home, Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association or CESA, have announced that Tokyo Game Show is also done, at least in a physical sense as they have plans to do a digital show.

Running from September 24 to 27, the show was different in that the first two days were for business and media and the second two, were open to the public. They too, released a statement explaining what was going on.

Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on a global scale and the situation remains unpredictable in Japan as well, the organizer and the co-organizers have reached this decision after a long consideration to place the utmost priority on the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders. We ask for your kind understanding and cooperation.

TGS is a very big deal for Japan, it is the major show of the year and thousands of people attended over the two days, here is a shot from the first day, showing how large the space is and the number of people there.