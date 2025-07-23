Borderlands 4 set for Switch 2 release on October 3rd
When you look at the upcoming third-party release list for the Switch 2, there’s not a lot launching day and date with other consoles. Lots of ports, lots of late releases. Add Borderlands 4 to that list.
The Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game is now set to release on October 3rd, 2025, while other consoles get it on September 12th. Look, it’s not that bad. You’ll live.
The news comes from Randy Pitchford himself via a social media post. In the same thread, he confirmed that the Switch 2 version will require a download—even with the physical release—and will run “mostly around 30fps.” This was done to ensure the game supports cross-play. Mouse support was also confirmed.
As for Borderlands 3—which remains on the ever-shrinking list of Switch games that don’t work on the Switch 2—there’s no update yet. They’re aware of the issue, but it doesn’t sound like a fix is coming anytime soon.