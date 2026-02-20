Bluey’s Quest for The Gold Pen hits consoles this May

The newest Bluey game, Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen, finally has a release date for consoles. The game is already out on mobile, but everyone else will be able to play it from 28 May 2026.

The game is coming to both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, as well as other consoles. The physical version of the game for Switch 2 will also contain the full game on the card, and will not be a Game Key Card.

Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen is being developed by Halfbrick, the Australian studio behind Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride. This new game sees Bluey embark on a story-driven adventure made possible by her boundless imagination. Join Bluey on a quest across hand-drawn imaginary lands to retrieve the Gold Pen. The story is even being written by the show’s creator, Joe Brumm.