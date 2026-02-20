Bluey’s Quest for The Gold Pen hits consoles this May
Full game on the Switch 2 card too.
The newest Bluey game, Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen, finally has a release date for consoles. The game is already out on mobile, but everyone else will be able to play it from 28 May 2026.
The game is coming to both Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, as well as other consoles. The physical version of the game for Switch 2 will also contain the full game on the card, and will not be a Game Key Card.
Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen is being developed by Halfbrick, the Australian studio behind Fruit Ninja and Jetpack Joyride. This new game sees Bluey embark on a story-driven adventure made possible by her boundless imagination. Join Bluey on a quest across hand-drawn imaginary lands to retrieve the Gold Pen. The story is even being written by the show’s creator, Joe Brumm.
Arriving on consoles from Radical Forge in collaboration with original developer Halfbrick Studios, the game features the original voice actors from the animated show, hand-drawn environments inspired by the ‘Dragon’ and ‘Escape’ episodes of the beloved TV series, and a new soundtrack composed and produced in-house by Halfbrick in close collaboration with Ludo Studio and BBC Studios. This console release invites families to share in the delight by playing together and passing the controller or handheld device for co-play.
Bluey is drawing when Dad suddenly snatches the Gold Pen she needs to complete her story. A new world is brought to life as Bluey and her family gather around the kitchen table to draw together. Mum designs the strange and distant lands, Dad rocks up on his cool bike as self-declared King Goldie Horns, and Bingo transforms into her honk-happy alter ego, Bingoose, a plucky adventurer who even lays golden eggs. Bluey and Bingoose embark on an exciting quest to retrieve The Gold Pen from King Goldie Horns, with heaps of fun along the way!