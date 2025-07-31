Bloober Team’s Cronos: The New Dawn coming to Switch 2 in September

Advertisement

During last night’s Nintendo Direct, Bloober Team’s upcoming game, Chronos: The New Dawn, was not only confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2, but also got its release date for all consoles – September 5th.

From the studio behind the SILENT HILL 2 remake comes a third-person survival horror game in which time is your deadliest weapon — and maybe your worst enemy, too. Survive two distinct eras: a brutal future, and then dive back in time to 1980s Poland. Stop nightmarish creatures from merging into unstoppable abominations and survive by bending time itself when Cronos: The New Dawn launches on Nintendo Switch 2 5th September.

Looks spooky, and it’s great to see a new game, day and date alongside the other consoles hit the Switch 2. Rare!