Blizzard Arcade Collection adds two new games in latest update

The Blizzard Arcade Collection has had it’s first major update, and it’s not just new features and bug fixes. Version 1.02 actually adds two new games for free – Lost Vikings 2 and RPM Racing.

Not only that they’ve added more items to gallery and a Streamer Mode to Rock N Roll racing. This streaming version of the game replaces the game’s music with MIDI versions.

The sequel to The Lost Vikings®, Lost Vikings 2 once again finds our three heroes Erik, Baleog, and Olaf taken far from their home and thrust into a new adventure. Tapping into new abilities and joined by two new allies, the werewolf Fang and the dragon Scorch, on their quest to find their way back home, our Viking heroes must overcome challenging puzzles that put a fresh spin on the original game’s design.

Not a sequel, but a prequel, RPM Racing is a time capsule preserving the seed that would eventually bloom into Rock N Roll Racing®. The basics are all there: isometric perspective, different cars to choose from, the ability to make modular upgrades to your vehicle, career progress save functionality, and plenty of vehicular mayhem. Check out RPM Racing to get a look at one of the very first games produced by Blizzard.