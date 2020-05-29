Blair Witch will scare Switch owners this June
While we were aware that Blair Witch was coming to Switch, there had been very little revealed on the port of the horror classic. Which makes it a little more surprising that, without any fanfare, a release date has been unveiled, alongside a new trailer.
The game is currently set to release on June 25th, but there is no word if that is digital only, or if a retail release is planned.
Based off the hit movie series, the game is set back in the mid 90’s, where a young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, you join the search. What starts as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an endless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods…
Are you excited for this one? Or is it better left buried alone in the woods?
Leave a Response