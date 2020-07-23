BlackMilk’s Pokémon sold out range of outfits is getting another run
Back in June, the folks at BlackMilk released a bunch of Pokémon outfits, and it sold out within minutes. With unprecedented demand for more, they’ve decided to restock the range and go again – something the company has never done before.
Must have been pretty popular!
From 7 am AEST on Tuesday, July 28th the company will have their full Pokémon collection available again, but will still be limited. For the full range click here to check it out.
