BlackMilk’s Pokémon sold out range of outfits is getting another run

Back in June, the folks at BlackMilk released a bunch of Pokémon outfits, and it sold out within minutes. With unprecedented demand for more, they’ve decided to restock the range and go again – something the company has never done before.

Must have been pretty popular!

From 7 am AEST on Tuesday, July 28th the company will have their full Pokémon collection available again, but will still be limited. For the full range click here to check it out.