Bioshock is getting a movie, thanks to Netflix

2K and Netflix have announced that Bioshock, the much beloved videogame series, is getting a movie adaptation for Netflix and that is really all we know.

Well that is not technically true, while this isn’t the first time that the series has been promised to be getting a movie release, talks started back in 2008 with the Pirates of Caribbean director, it looks that this time things will actually happen.

Alongside Netflix and Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of 2K, Vertigo Entertainment will be producing the movie, their more recent projects include The Lego Movie and the follow-ups, but they are also working on a Minecraft movie as well.

Bioshock only just came to Nintendo back in 2020 with the release of the Bioshock Collection, which was a fantastic trio of titles, you can read our review of it here, but there is no word on if the new game in development will join them on Switch.