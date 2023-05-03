Biomutant coming to the Switch this November
Biomutant, the game everyone always is talking about, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. It’s a THQ published game, so it was always a matter of when, not if it was. The company announced the release date for the game on Twitter late Wednesday night.
Guns, swords, and Wung-Fu on the go: Biomutant is coming to Nintendo Switch soon… ish.— Biomutant (@Biomutant) May 3, 2023
To keep track of the final finalization date™, we’ve created this countdown for you – and us – to check: https://t.co/BT6vT5pKKy#Biomutant pic.twitter.com/Q3YYF2TGaV
Biomutant was in development for almost a decade, and was lauded for its great combat and world design when it released on other platforms in 2021.
