0

Biomutant coming to the Switch this November

by Daniel VuckovicMay 3, 2023
Advertisement

Biomutant, the game everyone always is talking about, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. It’s a THQ published game, so it was always a matter of when, not if it was. The company announced the release date for the game on Twitter late Wednesday night.

Biomutant was in development for almost a decade, and was lauded for its great combat and world design when it released on other platforms in 2021.

Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Biomutant
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment