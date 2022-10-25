Big W’s eBay store has a crazy deal on the Splatoon OLED Switch (U: Sold Out)

Update: As of 1:30pm AEDT this has now sold out.

Original Story: There’s a crazy good deal going on the Nintendo Switch OLED Model Splatoon 3 Edition right now, but you’ll need to be an eBay Plus member to get it. Luckily trials of that are free for 7 days if you don’t have it already.

For $379 you can get the Splatoon OLED Switch delivered from the Big W eBay Store, you’ll need to be a eBay Plus member and use the code PLUS379.

The RRP on these and any Switch OLED is $549.95. So if you don’t mind the fresh design, it could be your gateway to OLED.

Source: OzBargain

