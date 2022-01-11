Bidoof’s Big Stand is the latest Pokémon animation short, out now

While we await Pokémon Legends Arceus later this month, The Pokémon Company has put out an original animation for the other god Pokémon, Bidoof.

Bidoof’s Big Stand is available to watch now on YouTube and here’s what they say about it: “A bumbling Bidoof with a tendency to bite off more than it can chew finds itself between a rock and a hard place as it embarks on a journey to find its place in the world.” It’s over 8 minutes long, and quite funny – check it out below.

Not every Pokémon gets its own animated short, between this and Hisuian Voltorb it’s a weird time for Pokémon.