Beyond Words from the creators of GoldenEye 007 & TimeSplitters coming to Switch

Now for something different, two of the developers of Goldeneye 007 and Timesplitters, Steve Ellis and David Doak have teamed up once again to create a new studio and a new game.

Beyond Words is what MindFuel Games call a fusion of rouguelike strategy and word-crafting. A demo is available now on Steam, and the game is coming to consoles, including the Nintendo Switch in early 2026.

From the creators of GoldenEye & TimeSplitters comes Beyond Words the genre-defining fusion of roguelike strategy and word-crafting. Build powerful combos, unlock upgrades, and master a challenge where victory is spelled one letter at a time.