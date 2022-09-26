Best games to get when you only have an eShop Gift Card
Long time readers of Vooks will know that we like to provide our thoughts and opinions on a variety of topics. We have reviews happening all the time, we also do bargain guides so you can save money on up and coming games, but we also share deals on our Twitter, for those that are instant hot and should be looked at asap.
We also like to offer up guides, from our detailed and still very helpful Switch MEGA buyer’s guide to the the collection of the Best Free-to-Start games on Switch and heck, sometimes we like to shake our magic 8-ball and see what we can predict. The trend to all of these, is that we want to help you get the most out of your Switch, regardless if you have had your console since launch day, or just about to pick one up.
With the Nintendo eShop Gift Cards, you can provide someone with a pre-set amount of money, to spend on anything they would like and they occasionally get discounts, like 10 or 15% off. In Australia the cards come in denominations of $15, $30 and $60, so we scoured the eShop and came up with a collection of games, that you can get for each card.
There is nothing stopping you from getting or giving a $30 card and picking up two games from the first group, and we won’t judge if you do. What this list is for however is that if you do get a gift card, these are the games that are priced at or below the card amounts, regardless of sale status, that you can get and we think you will enjoy.
One final note, these games prices are the most you will pay, but each week new games are added to the sales page of the eShop, some may only get a 10% discount, some could get more than 50%. Be sure to keep an eye on our weekly sales roundup, so you can get the best possible price, because sometimes waiting a week, could save you a good amount of coin.
A Short Hike
Players: 1 | Size: 433mb | eShop: Link
Among Us
Players: 1-15 | Size: 635mb | eShop: Link
Calico
Players: 1 | Size: 1.9gb | eShop: Link
DOOM
Players: 1-4 | Size: 663mb | eShop: Link
DOOM 2
Players: 1-4 | Size: 665mb | eShop: Link
DOOM 3
Players: 1 | Size: 8.8gb | eShop: Link
Dungeons of Dreadrock
Players: 1 | Size: 401mb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
ElecHead
Players: 1 | Size: 224mb | eShop: Link
Oxenfree
Players: 1 | Size: 3.6gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
QUAKE
Players: 1-8 | Size: 1.5gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Steamworld Dig
Players: 1 | Size: 130mb | eShop: Link
Uno
Players: 1-4 | Size: 4gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Wonder Boy Returns Remix
Players: 1 | Size: 766mb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Android Assault Cactus
Players: 1-4 | Size: 1.4gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Blossom Tales II: The Minotaur Prince
Players: 1 | Size: 324mb | eShop: Link
Castlevania Advance Collection
Players: 1 | Size: 673mb | eShop: Link
Celeste
Players: 1 | Size: 1.5gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Cuphead
Players: 1-2 | Size: 3.5gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Hollow Knight
Players: 1 | Size: 5.2gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
INSIDE
Players: 1 | Size: 1.4gb | eShop: Link
Into the Breach
Players: 1 | Size: 667mb | eShop: Link
Minecraft Dungeons
Players: 1-4 | Size: 7.2gb | eShop: Link
Piczle Lines DX Bundle
Players: 1 | Size: 414mb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Portal: Companion Collection
Players: 1-2 | Size: 10gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Snipperclips – Cut it out, together!
Players: 1-4 | Size: 1.4gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Sonic Mania
Players: 1-2 | Size: 390mb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Squidgies Takeover
Players: 1 | Size: 1gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
STAR WARS: The Force Unleashed
Players: 1-2 | Size: 3.3gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Stardew Valley
Players: 1-4 | Size: 1.4gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Thimbleweed Park
Players: 1 | Size: 1.3gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Use Your Words
Players: 3-6 | Size: 1.6gb | eShop: Link
Unpacking
Players: 1 | Size: 1gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Untitled Goose Game
Players: 1-2 | Size: 1.1gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Wayward Strand
Players: 1 | Size: 4.7gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Burnout Paradise Remastered
Players: 1-8 | Size: 3.9gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Cult of the Lamb
Players: 1 | Size: 850mb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition
Players: 1 | Size: 13.9gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
GRID Autosport
Players: 1-8 | Size: 6.5gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Hades
Players: 1 | Size: 5.7gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Jackbox Party Pack 3
Players: 1-8 | Size: 1.5gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
Players: 1-2 | Size: 2.9gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Moving Out
Players: 1-4 | Size: 1gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Ooblets
Players: 1 | Size: 1gb | eShop: Link
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
Players: 1 | Size: 2.2gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
Spiritfarer
Players: 1-2 | Size: 4gb | eShop: Link
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection
Players: 1-4 | Size: 2.9gb | eShop: Link
Two Point Campus
Players: 1 | Size: 2.3gb | eShop: Link
Unravel Two
Players: 1-2 | Size: 2.7gb | Review: Link | eShop: Link
So there you have it, a wide selection of games in each gift shop price bracket, that cover a lot of genres. The list could be infinitely longer of course, but we opted to choose the games that made the biggest impression on us, for whatever reason.
Are there games that you would have added to the list, be sure to let us know in the comments.