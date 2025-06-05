Belkin’s new Switch 2 accessories include premium Charging Case

Advertisement

Belkin is getting into the gaming—uh, game—with a range of new accessories, starting with gear for the Nintendo Switch 2. First up is a charging case for the Switch 2, a smaller travel case, glass protectors, and later this month, USB-C cables, a power bank, and a wall charger. All of it comes in three classy colours and textures.

The charging case is the showpiece, priced at $99.99 AUD. It’s a hard case available in three colours: Charcoal, Sand, and Green. Inside is a 10,000mAh / 20W power bank that can charge your Switch console about 1.5 times over. The power bank can be removed from the case, so it’s not stuck in there permanently.

The smaller travel cases come in the same colours and are priced at $39.95 AUD. The screen protectors come in two options: an anti-reflective tempered glass version and one with anti-blue light protection—both priced at $29.95 AUD.

All of these products are available now from the Belkin website, with the cables, separate power bank, and wall charger launching later this month.