Belkin’s new Nintendo Switch 2 accessories reviewed

When Belkin emailed me just before the Switch 2 launch, saying they had something for me to check out, I was instantly intrigued. They’ve made some great accessories for smartphones and tablets — I’ve got plenty of their gear myself — so seeing a premium accessory maker move into gaming, and specifically Nintendo gear, definitely caught my attention.

Belkin now has a whole range of accessories for the Nintendo Switch 2: the usual suspects like batteries, AC adapters, and screen protectors, but also a couple of super-premium cases — one of which even has a built-in battery. With the Switch 2’s faster-draining battery, that might just be the solution we’ve been looking for.

Charging Case for Nintendo Switch 2

The Belkin Charging Case is a really well-put-together accessory. The exterior feels premium to the touch and looks like it’ll hold up well to the wear and tear of being tossed in a bag. The grey texturing also does a good job of hiding marks and scratches. Inside, it’s similarly high quality — soft to the touch but not overly plush, offering a solid layer of protection for your system.

There’s a flap in the middle for storing Game Cards, which also doubles as an extra layer of screen protection. In the lid, there’s a small envelope-style pocket for storing… something. Maybe a cleaning cloth or something similarly thin, but it won’t hold cables or anything bulky — not that you’d need to, given the built-in battery taking up the entire bottom section. There’s also a hidden pouch in the lid that can hold an AirTag — handy!

Now, the bottom of the case is where the real action is — or isn’t, depending on how you look at it. Sitting inside is a 10,000mAh, 20W battery with a USB-C cable and a 90-degree plug. It even has a little screen showing how much charge is left. This isn’t some stitched-in solution — it’s a proper, removable Belkin battery, although I haven’t found it sold separately anywhere. The fact it’s removable is a bonus: you can take it out to charge or remove it entirely to reduce the case’s weight.

But here’s the rub — the battery is mounted (thankfully strapped in) dead centre at the bottom of the case, which unfortunately wastes the space on either side. It’s unclear what, if anything, you could safely store in those areas, and any loose items could potentially scratch the back of your Switch. Even without anything extra, the fit is tight — maybe too tight. It’s not the battery either making things tight, even without the battery in the Switch 2 just feels like it sits a bit too high. It’s a matter of millimetres but if the Switch 2 could sit a bit lower, the whole thing would zip up more comfortably. I love the idea behind the case, but the execution feels like it needed just a bit more refinement.

That said, it’s still a great option when you need some extra juice. You’re not going to get hours and hours of extra Switch 2 time, but if you’re heading off-grid for a while, it might be just enough. I just wish the internal space had been used a bit more cleverly.

Available from Belkin’s website for a RRP of $99.95, and next month from EB Games and JB Hi-Fi.

Gaming Travel Case for Nintendo Switch 2

So, what if you like the look and premium finish of the Charging Case but don’t want the added bulk or need for the built-in battery? Well, Belkin has you covered with the Gaming Travel Case. It’s essentially the same design, just thinner and without the battery. You still get the same storage up top, the hidden AirTag compartment, and unlike the battery case, the console fits snugly in the bottom without any issues.

The strap at the top of the case can be unhooked and used as a wristlet. I’m not sure how I feel about having my Switch 2 dangling from my wrist, but the strap is actually better quality than the one on the Charging Case.

This is the most solid case I’ve tested from the initial batch I received, and I really like it. When I don’t need the battery — and these days I’m usually not far from a charger — this will likely be my go-to. It’s the pick of the Belkin bunch.

Available from Belkin’s website, Charcoal (pictured) available now with Sand and Pistachio Green colours coming later for $39.95.

Gaming Dual USB-C Wall Charger 65w

I’m not exactly sure what makes this “gaming,” but it’s GaN technology means it runs cooler, and with PD support, it can charge a Switch 2 and your phone at the same time without missing a beat.

If you’re only charging one device, you’ll get the full 65W output. With two devices, it splits to 45W and 20W. That’s not the fastest charging rate for a phone, but many high-wattage chargers split power evenly, so this setup is actually quite practical.

Image: supplied (US plugs shown)

This one’s going straight into the car. Even though my car has USB-C ports, they’re painfully slow — but it does have a household socket, and with this charger, I’ll be able to power just about anything, fast.

Available now from Belkin’s website for $79.95RRP.

Gaming Power Bank 20K with Integrated Cable

I’m usually not a big fan of power banks with integrated cables. Back in my Pokémon Go days, we went through heaps of them — the cables would either snap off or become troublesome to connect with wear and tear. The good news with this one is that while it does have an integrated cable, it also includes two additional ports: one USB-A and one USB-C.

Image: supplied

With a 20,000mAh capacity, you can charge a Nintendo Switch 2 up to three times (as long as you’re not playing while charging). Belkin’s gear all has a two year warranty, so when that integrated cable gives up the ghost – least if it’s in two years, you can get it fixed.

Available now from Belkin’s website for $99.95RRP

Gaming Tempered Glass Blue Light Filter & Anti-Reflective Screen Protectors

If you read my Powerwave screen protector review, you’ll know I’m still not sure when blue light filters built into screen protectors became a thing — and honestly, I don’t think they work very well. If I want blue light filtered, I’d rather let the device handle it (unfortunately the Switch 2 doesn’t have this) than end up with a screen that has a constant blue tint out in any form of UV light.

Image: supplied

Screen protectors should do two things: protect your screen and not be seen. The second screen protector they sent us—the Anti-Reflective one—does do this, and although they claim it’s less reflective than the competition, you probably couldn’t pick it out of a line-up. It is crystal clear, though, and easy to install with a frame that the screen protector drops into as you peel it away. Mine still ended up slightly misaligned, but that was on me. The only downside was the lack of a wet/dry cloth system for applying it. Instead, a microfibre towel was included, but I had to shake the crap out of it to get the lint out. The dust-removal sticker worked properly, though—so it all balanced out in the end.

Available soon for $29.95 each for the Anti-Reflective and Blue Light Filter protectors from Belkin’s website.