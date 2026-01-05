Belkin’s back with a new Charging Case for the Switch 2

We liked Belkin’s first foray into Nintendo Switch 2 accessories when the console launched last year, and now they’re back with a second attempt at their unique case with a built-in battery.

This new version of the case, called the Charging Case Pro, once again includes an integrated battery, but it also adds several new features that address some of the issues we had with the original. New this time is a built-in stand, which lets you play in tabletop mode while continuing to charge. There’s also now a window in the case so you can keep an eye on the battery level (of the case battery, not the Switch 2), and recharge it without needing to open the case and remove the battery.

The addition of the new battery and stand takes up more space in the bottom of the case, which is good because one of our issues with the original was how much wasted space it had down there.

The battery included in the case is a 10,000mAh unit, which should be enough to charge the Switch 2 one and a half times if the console is turned off, and it supports up to 30W output.

The case is USD $30 more expensive than the original model at $99.99USD, but local pricing has not been confirmed yet. It’s out in the US in mid January, we’ll let you know when it’s available locally. It’ll be available in three colours, Charcoal, Pistachio Green and Sand.