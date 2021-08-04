Beat from Jet Set Radio joins Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania stocks just went up a notch with the reveal of a new playable character in it – one that’s not a monkey.
Beat from the Dreamcast cult classic Jet Set Radio will be rolling out some tunes as a playable character in the game. The bananas on the stage are even replaced with little spray cans.
Now Sega, let’s get some Jet Set Radio out on a modern console.
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is out October 5th.
