Be up early for the Nintendo Indie World Showcase this week

by Daniel VuckovicDecember 14, 2021

Thought we were done with presentations in 2021? Nintendo’s got your back. Early Thursday morning Australian time we’ll have another Nintendo Indie World presentation.

There’s a bunch of indie games we are dying for updates on including Sports Story and something silky? Can’t remember exactly.

Here’s when you’ll need to be up, set an alarm.

  • Perth, Australia Thu, 16 Dec 2021 at 1:00 am AWST
  • Darwin, Australia Thu, 16 Dec 2021 at 2:30 am ACST
  • Brisbane, Australia Thu, 16 Dec 2021 at 3:00 am AEST
  • Adelaide, Australia Thu, 16 Dec 2021 at 3:30 am ACDT
  • Sydney, Australia Thu, 16 Dec 2021 at 4:00 am AEDT
  • Melbourne, Australia Thu, 16 Dec 2021 at 4:00 am AEDT
  • Auckland, New Zealand Thu, 16 Dec 2021 at 6:00 am NZDT
