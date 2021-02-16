983
Be alarmed: There’s a full blown 50 minute Nintendo Direct this week

It’s been a while, how do we do this.

Nintendo has announced a full fifty minute long Nintendo Direct for Thursday morning later this week. It’ll cover already available games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Nintendo Switch games for the first half of 2021.

Here’s the times…

  • Perth – Thursday, 18 Feb 2021 at 6:00 am AWST
  • Darwin – Thursday, 18 Feb 2021 at 7:30 am ACST
  • Brisbane – Thursday, 18 Feb 2021 at 8:00 am AEST
  • Adelaide – Thursday, 18 Feb 2021 at 8:30 am ACDT
  • Melbourne, Sydney – Thursday, 18 Feb 2021 at 9:00 am AEDT
  • Wellington, New Zealand    Thursday, 18 Feb 2021 at 11:00 am NZDT

The last time we had a full blown Nintendo Direct was September 2019, that’s 17 months months ago.

You can watch it below.

