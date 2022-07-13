Bayonetta 3 is a game that actually exists, and it’s out October 28th

Late Wednesday Nintendo dropped a fresh trailer of Bayonetta 3 showing a little more gameplay and finally giving the game a release date.

Bayonetta 3 will be out on October 28th. You can preorder it already on the eShop. In addition to the standard version of the game there will also be “Trinity Masquerade Edition” which features a 200-page art book and three special game sleeves that can form a panoramic artwork.

Additionally we are getting a physical release of the first Bayonetta game as well. Previously the first Bayonetta was only available as a download code within Bayonetta 2. Nintendo Australia says to “stay tuned for more information” regarding this one. (It’s out September 30th in other regions).

A physical edition of the first Bayonetta game will also launch later this year. Stay tuned for more info! pic.twitter.com/kzEL3DEJR9 — Nintendo AU NZ (@NintendoAUNZ) July 13, 2022

Bayonetta 3 has been a long time coming with the game first announced all the way back at The Game Awards in December 2017. The countdown is now officially on.