Bayonetta 3 is a game that actually exists, and it’s out October 28th
Late Wednesday Nintendo dropped a fresh trailer of Bayonetta 3 showing a little more gameplay and finally giving the game a release date.
Bayonetta 3 will be out on October 28th. You can preorder it already on the eShop. In addition to the standard version of the game there will also be “Trinity Masquerade Edition” which features a 200-page art book and three special game sleeves that can form a panoramic artwork.
Additionally we are getting a physical release of the first Bayonetta game as well. Previously the first Bayonetta was only available as a download code within Bayonetta 2. Nintendo Australia says to “stay tuned for more information” regarding this one. (It’s out September 30th in other regions).
A physical edition of the first Bayonetta game will also launch later this year. Stay tuned for more info!
Bayonetta 3 has been a long time coming with the game first announced all the way back at The Game Awards in December 2017. The countdown is now officially on.
Bayonetta struts through multiple locations in an all-new, over-the-top climax action game for Nintendo Switch. Sporting a wicked new ensemble and somehow familiar pigtails, the titular Umbra Witch must face a mysterious evil using her signature guns and time-slowing Witch Time ability. This time, invading man-made bioweapons called Homunculi find themselves in Bayonetta’s crosshairs.
Fight your way through the streets of Tokyo, the mountains of China, and many other locales! Along the way you’ll meet a virtual coven of Bayonettas, each more fabulous than the last. You’ll also slash and slay as Viola, a feisty witch in training who fights with a sword and a capricious companion, the demon Cheshire. Find out what fate awaits Bayonetta, and if this arcane alliance can really save reality!