Bayonetta 3 gets two fresh new trailers
It’s not long until we get our hands on Bayonetta 3 and during this morning’s Nintendo Direct we got not one, but two new looks at the game.
The game is out on October 28th, look for our bargain guide soon.
Umbra Witch Bayonetta must protect the world from a sudden invasion of man-made bioweapons called Homunculi. Throughout the Bayonetta series, she’s gone from fighting for herself to fighting for others to fighting for the world. Now, Bayonetta must team up with those who have overcome their past histories with her, like the journalist Luka and another Umbra Witch, Jeanne. The new feisty witch-in-training Viola also joins in on the action. A hair-raising, demon-summoning, globe-trotting adventure awaits in Bayonetta 3, launching on Nintendo Switch on 28th October.