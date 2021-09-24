Bayonetta 3 finally gets a new trailer, gameplay, and a launch window

Hoo boy.

After almost four years of total silence, Bayonetta 3 is back with a big bang. The Umbra Witch’s third outing seems to be bigger and better than ever before, with an incredibly dope new outfit, gigantic controllable hair Kaiju summons, huge battles, and the fluid gameplay and combat you’ve come to know and love.

Not much else is known about it now, but we do know it’ll be launching sometime in 2022. Hopefully that’ll be sooner rather than later.

You can watch the trailer below.