648
0

Batman: Arkham Trilogy swoops onto Switch on October 13th

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 16, 2023
Advertisement

The Batman: Arkham Trilogy finally has a release date for the Nintendo Switch. It’ll land on the console on October 13th.

The trilogy includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight and all of the respective DLC content for all three games.

Not too long of a wait, but that October sure is looking busy.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
67%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
11%
Hmm
22%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch
Tags
Batman: Arkham Origins
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment