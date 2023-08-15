Batman: Arkham Trilogy swoops onto Switch on October 13th
The Batman: Arkham Trilogy finally has a release date for the Nintendo Switch. It’ll land on the console on October 13th.
The trilogy includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight and all of the respective DLC content for all three games.
Not too long of a wait, but that October sure is looking busy.
