Batman: Arkham Trilogy has been delayed until December 1st
Looks like October just got a little less crowded, Warner Bros has announced that Batman: Arkham Trilogy has been delayed. It was due out in just a couple of weeks on October 13th, but now it will release on December 1st 2023.
In a tweet the company said “More time is needed to bring players the best possible experience on Nintendo Switch. We apologize to fans who are excited to play this version of the trilogy”.
Looks like the bat needs a little more time in the oven. It’s not often you see a game delayed so close to release.
October 3, 2023
