Batman: Arkham Knight updated on Switch, includes Switch 2 improvements

Sometimes a game comes to Switch and it runs poorly, and you just think they’re never really going to fix it. Batman: Arkham Knight, which released as part of the Batman: Arkham Trilogy back in 2023, ran horribly on the Nintendo Switch. It did get patched — and still ran horribly.

When the Switch 2 arrived, the game gained some extra headroom and ran a little better, but it still looked quite low resolution.

Now, a new patch has been released which states the following:

Additional performance and visual improvements when playing the game undocked on Nintendo Switch 2 through backwards compatibility.

Additional stability improvements for Batman: Arkham Knight on Nintendo Switch.

Additional stability improvements when playing Batman: Arkham Knight on Nintendo Switch 2 through backwards compatibility.

And the good news is that on Switch 2 the game does run better, although it’s still very low resolution when docked. Undocked, the handheld resolution is better, but still nowhere near native.

If you’re a Switch owner, the game does perhaps run somewhat better, but really, if you’re hoping to play Arkham Knight on a Nintendo console, the Switch 2 is the only real way to somewhat enjoy it.

Will these games continue to get updates, especially with what’s going on at WB? Who knows, but if you want to see for yourself, Batman Arkham Knight is on sale right now on the eShop.