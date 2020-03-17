63
Bargain Roundup: Switch Lite consoles discounted at Amazon, Kogan and more

by Daniel VuckovicMarch 18, 2020

There might not be a lot of stock of the flagship Nintendo Switch model in stores right now, but there’s no shortage of Lite consoles.

Thanks to this abundance of stock a number of stores are running deep discounts on the Lite, which is a win for everyone in these trying times.

Overnight Amazon had a really good discount, but this morning that price sold out and we’re left with Amazon having it for $287 with free delivery. Kogan has the same price $287 (grey only) with Catch also have a matching price (but they had it first).

JB Hi-Fi is your best bet for a physical store at $289. JB Hi-Fi also includes the Zacian & Zamazenta Edition Console console for $289, no store includes the Coral colour in their discounts.

So if you’re after a Switch, the Lite is a good choice if you can’t find its bigger cousin and want to get started on Animal Crossing as soon as possible.

Found a Switch Lite cheaper? Let us know in the comments.

  • Oliver Phommavanh
    March 18, 2020 at 7:31 am

    Wow, to discount the Pokemon Switch Lite is a great move, not bad for collectors

