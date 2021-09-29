Bargain Roundup: Square Enix lineup discounts on Switch eShop

Not content with the 300 games on sale during Nintendo’s Blockbuster sale? Well good news, Square Enix also is running an eShop sale this week with pretty much their entire Switch catalogue discounted. This includes the recently released Neo: The World Ends with you.

The sale is on now and ends on October 4th – it’s a short and sharp one!

✚ BALAN WONDERWORLD (SQUARE ENIX) – $27.47 (Usually $54.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off

✚ COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/09) – 25% off

✚ Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 04/10) – 60% off

✚ Collection of Mana (Square Enix) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off

✚ DRAGON QUEST (Square Enix) – $4.90 (Usually $7.55, ends 04/10) – 35% off

✚ DRAGON QUEST II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (Square Enix) – $6.20 (Usually $9.55, ends 04/10) – 35% off

✚ DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation (Square Enix) – $12.31 (Usually $18.95, ends 04/10) – 35% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY IX (SQUARE ENIX) – $15.97 (Usually $31.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY VII (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $11.97 (Usually $23.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered (Square Enix) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 04/10) – 60% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY® CRYSTAL CHRONICLES™ Remastered Edition (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 04/10) – 60% off

✚ I am Setsuna (Square Enix) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off

✚ LOST SPHEAR (SQUARE ENIX) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 04/10) – 60% off

✚ Legend of Mana (SQUARE ENIX) – $33.74 (Usually $44.99, ends 04/10) – 25% off

✚ NEO: The World Ends with You (SQUARE ENIX) – $59.46 (Usually $84.95, ends 04/10) – 30% off

✚ ONINAKI (SQUARE ENIX) – $38.97 (Usually $77.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off

✚ Romancing SaGa 2 (SQUARE ENIX) – $15.18 (Usually $37.95, ends 04/10) – 60% off

✚ Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) – $19.58 (Usually $48.95, ends 04/10) – 60% off

✚ STAR OCEAN FIRST DEPARTURE R (SQUARE ENIX) – $15.97 (Usually $31.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off

✚ SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 04/10) – 60% off

✚ Spelunker Party! (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.49 (Usually $46.99, ends 04/10) – 50% off

✚ TRIALS of MANA (SQUARE ENIX) – $38.97 (Usually $77.95, ends 04/10) – 50% off

✚ WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA (SQUARE ENIX LTD.) – $21.98 (Usually $54.95, ends 04/10) – 60% off