Bargain Roundup – Paper Mario: The Origami King

We’re just over a month from release, hasn’t time flown since the game’s reveal(!).

We did an early pre-order bargain guide a while back and those prices are still the best physical – both $64 at Harvey Norman with Amazon matching. You can also get 10% off eShop credit from Big W this week, which combined with the eShop voucher program will make it the cheapest price anywhere. Details on that below.

We recently got a new trailer about The Origami King, so we’ve included it below.

Amazon.com.au

Paper Mario: The Origami King – $64.00 – Link

Big W

Paper Mario: The Origami King – TBC

EB Games

Paper Mario: The Origami King – $79.95 – Link

eShop

Paper Mario: The Origami King – $ 79.95 – Link Use this game with the eShop voucher program to get it for $67.50 , if you buy the credit from the Big W sale you could get the game for the equivalent of $61.50 or less. You do have to commit to buying two games, but you’ll be saving on that as well. 10% off eShop cards at Big W from June 18th

– Link

Gamesmen

Paper Mario: The Origami King – $68.00 – Link

Harvey Norman

Paper Mario: The Origami King – $64 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Paper Mario: The Origami King – $69 – Link

MightyApe

Paper Mario: The Origami King- $69.00 – Link

OzGameShop

Paper Mario: The Origami King – $78.99 – Link

Target

Paper Mario: The Origami King – $79 – Link

Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.