Bargain Roundup – Paper Mario: The Origami King
We’re just over a month from release, hasn’t time flown since the game’s reveal(!).
We did an early pre-order bargain guide a while back and those prices are still the best physical – both $64 at Harvey Norman with Amazon matching. You can also get 10% off eShop credit from Big W this week, which combined with the eShop voucher program will make it the cheapest price anywhere. Details on that below.
We recently got a new trailer about The Origami King, so we’ve included it below.
Amazon.com.au
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – $64.00 – Link
Big W
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – TBC
EB Games
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – $79.95 – Link
eShop
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – $79.95 – Link
- Use this game with the eShop voucher program to get it for $67.50, if you buy the credit from the Big W sale you could get the game for the equivalent of $61.50 or less. You do have to commit to buying two games, but you’ll be saving on that as well.
Gamesmen
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – $68.00 – Link
Harvey Norman
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – $64 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – $69 – Link
MightyApe
- Paper Mario: The Origami King- $69.00 – Link
OzGameShop
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – $78.99 – Link
Target
- Paper Mario: The Origami King – $79 – Link
Some links in the bargain guide are affiliate links and any products purchased via them will support the website. These links will never influence our decisions on what prices to list. If you have a store and want your price listed please contact us.
