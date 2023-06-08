Bargain Roundup: Nintendo’s Winter Sale on the Switch eShop has over 1500 games discounted

Advertisement

Well, for weeks, I had been saying there would be a sale, and oh-boy-wow-wee what a sale. Nintendo’s Winter Sale kicks off on the eShop today, and there are over 1500 games included.

This one will test your scroll wheel or your thumb, and just with the volume of games, we won’t be able to highlight all the great games on sale.

Most of the games, luckily, are on sale after this week. Why’s that lucky? Because eShop credit is 10% off at Big W next week. Time to use alchemy and turn money into more money.

✚ Blizzard Arcade Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) – $14.95 (Usually $29.95, ends 25/06) – 50% off

✚ Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (505 Games) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 25/06) – 60% off

✚ Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (DANGEN Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/06) – 70% off

✚ Castlevania Advance Collection (KONAMI) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/06) – 40% off

✚ Cult of the Lamb (Devolver Digital) – $24.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/06) – 35% off

✚ Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (SEGA) – $49.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 25/06) – 50% off

✚ Diablo III: Eternal Collection (Blizzard Entertainment) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 25/06) – 50% off

✚ Diablo II: Resurrected (Blizzard Entertainment) – $32.95 (Usually $99.95, ends 25/06) – 67% off

✚ Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King (Disney Interactive) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/06) – 50% off

✚ Disney Dreamlight Valley (Gameloft) – $33.71 (Usually $44.95, ends 25/06) – 25% off

✚ Fe (Electronic Arts) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/06) – 75% off

✚ HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED (Milestone) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 25/06) – 80% off

✚ Hades (Supergiant Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/06) – 50% off

✚ It Takes Two (Electronic Arts) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 25/06) – 25% off

✚ Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $41.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 25/06) – 40% off

✚ Lumines Remastered (Enhance) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/06) – 70% off

✚ Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft) – $39.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 25/06) – 50% off

✚ NBA 2K23 (2K) – $13.49 (Usually $89.95, ends 21/06) – 85% off

✚ No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) – $47.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 25/06) – 40% off

✚ Persona 5 Royal (SEGA) – $59.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 25/06) – 40% off

✚ Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Ubisoft) – $11.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 25/06) – 80% off

✚ Return to Monkey Island (Devolver Digital) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/06) – 30% off

✚ Sayonara Wild Hearts (Annapurna Interactive) – $10.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/06) – 42% off

✚ Shadows Over Loathing (Asymmetric) – $26.70 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/06) – 11% off

✚ Sonic Frontiers (SEGA) – $59.73 (Usually $79.95, ends 25/06) – 40% off

✚ Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $10.73 (Usually $42.95, ends 25/06) – 75% off

✚ Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania (SEGA) – $21.98 (Usually $54.95, ends 25/06) – 60% off

✚ Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc.) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/06) – 40% off

✚ Tetris Effect: Connected (Enhance) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/06) – 50% off

✚ The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD PROJEKT) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 25/06) – 50% off