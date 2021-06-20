Bargain Roundup: Nintendo Deals in Amazon’s Prime Day 2021

If it feels like this has come around sooner, you’re not wrong. Amazon’s Prime Day is back in it’s non-pandemic slot and again is over two days.

If you’re new to Prime Days then there’s a couple of things to know. Firstly there’s a whole bunch of deals that will be live right away and over the whole two days. Then there will be ⚡️lightning deals that go live at random times over the two days – that’s usually where the juicy stuff is.

We’ll keep this article up to date, but for the good ones we’ll be tweeting them out. We’ll be using the hashtag, #VooksPrime so you can follow that or get notifications. (you can also block it if this doesn’t interest you at all!)

If you’re not an Amazon Prime member then you’ll need to sign up for a 30-day trial at least to take advantage of these deals. In 2020 we got some cheap Switch games, good discounts on memory cards and not a whole lot else – maybe this year will be different.

Day 1 Deals

Amazon Prime Day begins at 00:00 on Monday, June 21st.

Nintendo Switch Games

⚡️Ring Fit Adventure – $79 – Link

⚡️Cooking Mama: Cookstar – $34.50 – Link

⚡️Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – $14.95 – Link

Immortals Fenyx Rising – $33.95 – Link

– Link Just Dance 2021 – $34 – Link

– Link Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning – $37.95 – Link

– Link Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (download code only) – $42.95 – Link

– Link Monster Hunter Rise – $49 – Link

– Link Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu – $49 – Link

– Link Pokémon Let’s Go Eevee – $49 – Link

– Link Paper Mario: The Origami King – $49 – Link

There’s 20% off some first party Switch games coming soon too, but the link isn’t active. But it’ll be here when it is.

Hardware

SanDisk MicroSD Card 512gb- $80.05 – Link

