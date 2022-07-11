Bargain Roundup: Nintendo Deals for Amazon’s Prime Day 2022
As the earth orbits around the sun once more, it’s once again time for Amazon’s Prime Day. Like Boxing Day and Black Friday Amazon has two days of sales planned, a lot of them will all go live at midnight tonight the rest will be trickled out over the upcoming 48 hours.
The ⚡️lightning deals that go live at random times over the two days – that’s usually where the juicy stuff is.
If you haven’t got Prime yet, you can sign up for a 30 day trial here, If you’re thinking of buying something big or want to be even more prepared you can buy $75 of Amazon credit and get $5 off.
Day 1 Deals
Nintendo Switch Hardware
- Nintendo Switch Console (Neon) – $339 – Link
- AmFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector (3 Pack) – $11.19 – Link
- EPOS Gaming Headsets – Various – Link
Nintendo Switch Games
- Pokémon Legends Arceus – $47 – Link
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – $49 – Link
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games 2020 – $49 – Link
- Agatha Christie Hercule Poirot: The First Cases – $46.45 – Link
- Destroy All Humans! – $44.01 – Link
- Beyond a Steel Sky Limited Edition – $39.95 – Link
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse – $37.45 – Link
- Spongebob Battle for Bikini Bottom – $36.81 – Link
- LEGO Marvel Superheroes 2 – $32.40 – Link
- Lego Jurassic World – $32.40 – Link
- Lego Harry Potter Collection – $32.40 – Link
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection – $34.45 – Link
- Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo – $34.45 – Link
- Lego DC Supervillains – $35.10 – Link
- Any Two Lego Games on Switch for $60 – Link
LEGO
- Super Mario Bowser’s Airship Expansion Set – $80.10 (Normally $149) – Link
MicroSD Cards
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC 128gb – $17.49 – Link
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC 256gb – $32.90 – Link
- SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC 512gb – $85.40 – Link
Ongoing Deals
- Spend $75 or more on Amazon.com.au Gift Cards and get $5 promo credit – Link
Prices were correct at time of publishing, as stock sells out Amazon wil put prices up or remove them from sale.
