Bargain Roundup: Everything Nintendo Switch at the EB Games Sale
It’s not every day EB Games has a sale, no it’s every second month – but enough jokes about EB sales. What if anything have they got?
We’ve gone through the list of games on sale for the Nintendo Switch and compiled all of them, we’ve separated them into dollar values with the big fish, the 50% off ones up the top.
There’s also some games while not 50% off are still big discounts, or at least games that had big prices and now have not so big prices. Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is down from $90 all the way down to $50, Tetris 99 plus a year’s worth of Nintendo Switch Online is $39. Bayonetta 2 comes down from $90 to $60. You’re just going to have to scroll up and down the list.
There’s also a bunch of deals on third party controllers.
Games – 50% off Range
|Game
|Was
|Now
|Black Future 88
|$59.95
|$29.98
|Blacksad: Under the Skin
|$59.95
|$29.98
|Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
|$79.95
|$39.98
|Child of Light/Valiant Hearts
|$49.95
|$24.98
|Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition
|$49.95
|$24.98
|Fort Boyard
|$29.95
|$14.98
|Ghost Parade
|$59.95
|$29.98
|Killer Queen Black
|$79.95
|$39.98
|Lego DC Super Villians
|$89.95
|$44.98
|Monopoly
|$49.95
|$24.98
|Moto GP 19
|$59.95
|$29.98
|Labo Custom Kit
|$9.95
|$4.98
|Rayman Legends
|$49.95
|$24.98
|Redeemer Enhanced Edition
|$29.95
|$14.98
|Rico
|$39.95
|$19.98
|Samurai Shodown
|$69.95
|$34.98
|Sports Party
|$59.95
|$29.98
|Street Outlaws: The List
|$69.95
|$34.98
|Syberia Trilogy
|$49.95
|$24.98
|Trials Rising Gold Edition
|$59.95
|$29.98
|Wargroove Deluxe Edition
|$69.95
|$34.98
|WILL: A Wonderful World
|$59.95
|$29.98
Games – $19 Range
|Ash of God: Redemption
|$49.95
|$19.00
|Bomber Crew: Complete Edition
|$29.95
|$19.00
|Mutant Football League
|$29.95
|$19.00
|Rapala Fishing Pro
|$29.95
|$19.00
|SNK Heroines Tag Team
|$29.95
|$19.00
|Toki
|$29.95
|$19.00
|Ugly Dolls: Imperfect
|$39.95
|$19.00
Games – $29 Range
|Attack on Titan 2 Final Battle
|$49.95
|$29.00
|Children of Morta
|$49.95
|$29.00
|Collection of Mana
|$59.95
|$29.00
|Contra: Rogue Ops
|$49.95
|$29.00
|Darkest Dungeon CE
|$39.95
|$29.00
|Disgaea 4 Complete
|$39.95
|$29.00
|FIFA 20
|$69.95
|$29.00
|NBA 2K Playgrounds
|$49.95
|$29.00
|Labo Robot Kit
|$89.95
|$29.00
|Labo Variety Kit
|$99.95
|$29.00
|Labo Vehicle Kit
|$39.95
|$29.00
|Northgard
|$49.95
|$29.00
|Red Faction Guerilla ReMARStered
|$39.95
|$29.00
|South Park: The Fractued But Whole
|$49.95
|$29.00
|Stranded Sails
|$49.95
|$29.00
|Trine 4
|$39.95
|$29.00
|Darksiders Warmastered Edition
|$49.95
|$29.00
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
|$89.95
|$29.00
|Yoku’s Island Express
|$49.95
|$29.00
|Forager
|$59.95
|$29.00
|PixARK
|$79.95
|$29.00
|Warriors Orochi 4
|$49.95
|$29.00
|The Escapists 2
|$69.95
|$29.00
|Wolfenstein: Youngblood Deluxe Edition
|$49.95
|$29.00
|Deadly Premonition Origins
|$49.95
|$29.00
|God Eater 3
|$49.95
|$29.00
Games – $39 Range
|Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered
|$59.95
|$39.00
|Aragami
|$49.95
|$39.00
|Binding of Issac Afterbirth
|$59.95
|$39.00
|Carnival Games
|$69.95
|$39.00
|Dead by Daylight
|$59.95
|$39.00
|Dead Cells
|$49.95
|$39.00
|For the King
|$49.95
|$39.00
|Garfield Kart Racing
|$59.95
|$39.00
|Goat Simulator The GOATY
|$49.95
|$39.00
|Harvest Life
|$59.95
|$39.00
|Hasbro Game Night
|$89.95
|$39.00
|Instant Sports
|$49.95
|$39.00
|Lego Harry Potter
|$59.95
|$39.00
|Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
|$49.95
|$39.00
|Lego Movie 2
|$59.95
|$39.00
|Lego Worlds
|$49.95
|$39.00
|Mahjong Deluxe 3
|$59.95
|$39.00
|Mario+Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
|$59.95
|$39.00
|My Time at Portia
|$49.95
|$39.00
|Risk of Rain 2
|$79.95
|$39.00
|Star Wars Pinball
|$49.95
|$39.00
|Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission
|$59.95
|$39.00
|Tetris 99 / 12 Months Switch Online
|$44.95
|$39.00
|Trine: Ultimate Collection
|$69.95
|$39.00
|Zombieland: Double Tap
|$59.95
|$39.00
Games – $49 Range
|A Hat in Time
|$79.95
|$49.00
|Aladdin & The Lion King
|$59.95
|$49.00
|Bendy and the Ink Machine
|$69.95
|$49.00
|Cities Skylines
|$59.95
|$49.00
|Crash Bandicoot: N-Sane Trilogy Golden TOTAKU™ Edition
|$69.95
|$49.00
|Civilization VI
|$89.95
|$49.00
|Cytus Alpha
|$69.95
|$49.00
|Darksiders Genesis
|$59.95
|$49.00
|Disney Tsum Tsum Festival
|$69.95
|$49.00
|Dragonball FighterZ
|$69.95
|$49.00
|Dragons: Dawnof New Riders
|$59.95
|$49.00
|Fire Emblem: Warriors
|$69.95
|$49.00
|Gear Club 2 Unlimited
|$79.95
|$49.00
|Harvest Moon Light of Hope
|$59.95
|$49.00
|Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition
|$79.95
|$49.00
|Ice Age: Scrats Nutty Adventure
|$39.95
|$49.00
|Jumanji: The Video Game
|$69.95
|$49.00
|Just Dance 2020
|$69.95
|$49.00
|Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy
|$59.95
|$49.00
|Lego Jurassic Park
|$59.95
|$49.00
|Metro Redux
|$69.95
|$49.00
|Monster Jam Steel Titans
|$59.95
|$49.00
|Mortal Kombat 11
|$69.95
|$49.00
|Narcos: Rise of the Cartels
|$79.95
|$49.00
|Octopath Traveler
|$69.95
|$49.00
|Oninaki
|$79.95
|$49.00
|Overcooked 2
|$59.95
|$49.00
|Payday 2
|$79.95
|$49.00
|Planescape: Torment/Icewind Dale
|$79.95
|$49.00
|Rocket League Ultimate Edition
|$59.95
|$49.00
|Saints Row 3
|$59.95
|$49.00
|Saints Row 4
|$59.95
|$49.00
|Sniper Elite V2 Remastered
|$69.95
|$49.00
|Snack World Dungeon Crawl Gold
|$69.95
|$49.00
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Blitz HD
|$69.95
|$49.00
|Sword Art Online Fatal Bullet
|$69.95
|$49.00
|Team Sonic Racing
|$59.95
|$49.00
|Terraria
|$59.95
|$49.00
|Two Point Hospital
|$59.95
|$49.00
|Wolfenstein 2: The New Collosus
|$59.95
|$49.00
|Xenoblade Chronicles 2
|$89.95
|$49.00
|YuGiOh Legacy of the Duelist
|$69.95
|$49.00
Games – $59 Range
|Assassin’s Creed Rebel Collection
|$79.95
|$59.00
|Balders Gate: Enhanced Edition
|$79.95
|$59.00
|Bayonetta 2
|$89.95
|$59.00
|Daemon X Machina
|$79.95
|$59.00
|Farming Simulator 20
|$79.95
|$59.00
|Little Friends Dogs & Cats
|$79.95
|$59.00
|Monster Energy Supercross 3
|$89.95
|$59.00
|Neverwinter Nights Collection
|$79.95
|$59.00
|New Super Lucky’s Tale
|$79.95
|$59.00
|Shovel Knight: Treasure Tracker
|$79.95
|$59.00
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
|$79.95
|$59.00
|Zumba
|$79.95
|$59.00
Games – $69 Range
|AI: The Somnium Files Collectors Edition
|$109.95
|$69.00
|Astral Chain
|$79.95
|$69.00
|Deadly Premonition Origins – Collector’s Edition
|$89.95
|$69.00
|Dragon Quest Builders 2
|$79.95
|$69.00
|Mario Tennis Aces
|$79.95
|$69.00
|Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 The Black Order
|$79.95
|$69.00
|Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
|$99.95
|$69.00
|Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
|$89.95
|$69.00
|Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Edition
|$89.95
|$69.00
|Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|$79.95
|$69.00
Others
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Special Edition Bundle – Was $179.95, now $139
- Darksiders Genesis – Collectors Edtion – Was $199.95, now $129
- DAEMON X MACHINA Orbital Limited Edition – Was $119.95, now $89
- Big Bash Boom – Was $19.95, now $15.00
- Brawlout – Was $19.95, now $15.00
- The Counter Lucanor – Was $19.95, now $15.00
Accessories
PDP Controllers
|PDP Wired Pro Controller – Sonic
|$49.95
|$24.98
|PDP Wired Faceoff Pro Controller – Mario Red
|$49.95
|$39.00
|PDP Wired Fightpad Pro – Zelda
|$49.95
|$24.98
|PDP Wired Fightpad Pro – Yoshi
|$49.95
|$24.98
|PDP Wired Fightpad Pro – Pikachu
|$49.95
|$24.98
|PDP Wired Fightpad Pro – Sonic
|$49.95
|$24.98
|PDP Wired Fightpad Pro – Mario
|$49.95
|$24.98
Hori
|Hori Battle Pad Controller – Peach
|$49.95
|$29.00
|Hori Battle Pad Controller – Luigi
|$49.95
|$29.00
|Hori Battle Pad Controller – Link
|$49.95
|$29.00
|Hori Battle Pad Controller – Mario
|$49.95
|$29.00
|Hori Mario D-Pad
|$49.95
|$39.00
Controller Gear Misc
|Rock Candy Pineapple Wired Controller
|$49.95
|$29.00
|PowerA Wired Controller – Link Blue
|$54.95
|$39.00
|Nyko Super Miniboss
|$19.95
|$14.98
|Controller Thumb Grips
|$12.95
|$10.00
|Mario Odyssey starter kit
|$39.95
|$19.98
Cables
|Stealth USB-A tp USB-C Charge cable 3m
|$24.95
|$19.00
|Play USB-A tp USB-C Charge cable 3m
|$14.95
|$10.00
Switch Lite
|Switch Lite Silicone Case – Purple
|$12.95
|$6.48
|Switch Lite Silicone Case – Red
|$12.95
|$6.48
