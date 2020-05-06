Bargain Roundup: Borderlands Legendary Collection and BioShock Collection

Just like the collection themselves, we’ve decided to put these games all into one. If you’re wondering were XCOM 2, we’re not getting a physical release of that in Australia so if you want – you’ll be paying the price off the eShop.

Because we’re still early prices will change, but with Amazon matching OzGameShop we’ve got a bit of a war on early. Keep in mind, OzGameShop ramps up their prices as the release date draws near, be sure to jump on now. (and cancel later if need be).

Borderlands Legendary Collection and BioShock Collection are out May 29th.

Amazon.com.au

BioShock: The Collection – $63.99 – Link

Big W

BioShock: The Collection – $79 – Link

EB Games

BioShock: The Collection – $89.95 – Link

eShop

BioShock: The Collection – TBC

Borderlands Legendary Collection – TBC All games in both collections will be sold separately, but pricing for those is not available yet either.



Gamesmen

BioShock: The Collection – $89.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

BioShock: The Collection – $89 – Link

OzGameShop

BioShock: The Collection – $63.99 – Link

– Link Borderlands Legendary Collection – $69.00 – Link Because these games have download codes for part of the collection, these codes will be UK codes from OzGameShop. Be sure you have a UK account before buying these.

