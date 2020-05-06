Bargain Roundup: Borderlands Legendary Collection and BioShock Collection
Just like the collection themselves, we’ve decided to put these games all into one. If you’re wondering were XCOM 2, we’re not getting a physical release of that in Australia so if you want – you’ll be paying the price off the eShop.
Because we’re still early prices will change, but with Amazon matching OzGameShop we’ve got a bit of a war on early. Keep in mind, OzGameShop ramps up their prices as the release date draws near, be sure to jump on now. (and cancel later if need be).
Borderlands Legendary Collection and BioShock Collection are out May 29th.
Amazon.com.au
Big W
EB Games
eShop
- BioShock: The Collection – TBC
- Borderlands Legendary Collection – TBC
- All games in both collections will be sold separately, but pricing for those is not available yet either.
Gamesmen
JB Hi-Fi
OzGameShop
- BioShock: The Collection – $63.99 – Link
- Borderlands Legendary Collection – $69.00 – Link
- Because these games have download codes for part of the collection, these codes will be UK codes from OzGameShop. Be sure you have a UK account before buying these.
I see that ozgameshop has a statement about being a download code but I can’t find any information about this anywhere else. I don’t think this is correct, there is only extra data to download to each games no codes to lock the games to the user.